Student Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.21 Million (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and $120,888.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin was first traded on June 25th, 2020. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is studentcoin.app/?utm_source=Cryptocompare.com&utm_campaign=ICOsponsorship. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Student Coin is https://reddit.com/r/Studentcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob.

Buying and Selling Student Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream.The official Student Coin ticker is “STC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Student Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

