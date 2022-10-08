Sturgeon Ventures LLP Acquires 659 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,533 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for 2.7% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Splunk by 2,545.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.82.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

