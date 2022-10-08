Sturgeon Ventures LLP Invests $1.83 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. NICE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,374 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in NICE by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 324,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,509,000 after acquiring an additional 142,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 222,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 489,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after buying an additional 70,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $193.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.14. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

