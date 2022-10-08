Sturgeon Ventures LLP Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

