Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.16

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $16.68. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 14,551 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMLP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.06 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%.

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,794,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 446,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 149,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 232,509 shares during the period. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 390,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 334,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

