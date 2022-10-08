SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

