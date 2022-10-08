Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Trading Down 13.4%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 13.47 and last traded at 13.47. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.00.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Further Reading

