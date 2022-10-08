Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.49 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $67.19 million and $19.49 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,389,348,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,873,878,899 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sweat Economy has a current supply of 21,383,706,919.234 with 2,049,222,600 in circulation. The last known price of Sweat Economy is 0.02135361 USD and is down -9.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $5,285,031.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sweateconomy.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

