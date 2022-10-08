Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

