Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 13,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.32. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.45 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.