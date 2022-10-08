Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYNH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,054 shares of company stock worth $1,547,382. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after acquiring an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

