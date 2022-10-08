Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Shares Down 0.6%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

