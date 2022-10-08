System1 (NYSE:SST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.19

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 2485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SST shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of System1 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that System1, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,527,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,527,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth $394,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

