Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Cap Hits $968,520.95

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Tadpole Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00008566 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $968,520.95 and approximately $1,444.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Token Profile

Tadpole Finance’s genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,656 tokens. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @tadpolefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.

Tadpole Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance (TAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tadpole Finance has a current supply of 999,960 with 579,317.26079472 in circulation. The last known price of Tadpole Finance is 1.70344358 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,267.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tadpole.finance/index.html.”

