Tanks For Playing Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TANKS)

Tanks For Playing (TANKS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Tanks For Playing has a market cap of $556,692.60 and approximately $47,652.00 worth of Tanks For Playing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tanks For Playing token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tanks For Playing has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tanks For Playing Token Profile

Tanks For Playing’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. Tanks For Playing’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tanks For Playing is tanksforplaying.medium.com. The Reddit community for Tanks For Playing is https://reddit.com/r/tanksforplaying. Tanks For Playing’s official website is tanksforplaying.io. Tanks For Playing’s official Twitter account is @tanks4playing.

Tanks For Playing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tanks For Playing (TANKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tanks For Playing has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tanks For Playing is 0.00079528 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tanksforplaying.io.”

