Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.
Tapestry Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:TPR traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
