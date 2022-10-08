Taraxa Price Down 6.1% This Week (TARA)

Taraxa (TARA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Taraxa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Taraxa has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Taraxa has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and $242,751.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa launched on March 23rd, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,064,629,646 tokens. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Taraxa’s official website is www.taraxa.io. Taraxa’s official message board is www.taraxa.io/blog.

Taraxa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa (TARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Taraxa has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,742,477,499 in circulation. The last known price of Taraxa is 0.00127828 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $341,862.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.taraxa.io/.”

