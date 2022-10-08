Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57.

Tarkett Company Profile

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end users worldwide. The company's products include heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, laminate, wood, carpet rolls and tiles, linoleum, and artificial grass and tracks. It offers its products for use in the home, education, workplace, health and aged care, stores and shops, hospitality, travel, leisure, marine, aviation, transport, industry and life science, and sports and wellness market segments.

