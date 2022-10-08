Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,920 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises about 1.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

TECK stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

