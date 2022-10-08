Tempus (TEMP) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Tempus (TEMP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Tempus has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $17,286.00 worth of Tempus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tempus has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tempus token can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tempus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tempus Token Profile

Tempus launched on November 14th, 2021. Tempus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,498,201 tokens. Tempus’ official website is www.tempus.finance. Tempus’ official message board is medium.com/@tempusfinance. Tempus’ official Twitter account is @tempusfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tempus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tempus (TEMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tempus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tempus is 0.03368777 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,504.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tempus.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tempus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tempus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tempus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tempus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tempus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.