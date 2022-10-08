Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

