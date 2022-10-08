Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.82

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and traded as low as $28.76. Terumo shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 31,624 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

