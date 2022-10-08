Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $333.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.30 to $333.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $273.33 to $276.67 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $383.33 to $391.67 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla to $383.33 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $223.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tesla has a 52-week low of $206.86 and a 52-week high of $414.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.19 and a 200 day moving average of $278.33.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 249.2% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 201.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 252,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,017,000 after acquiring an additional 168,886 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 199.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 674,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $178,927,000 after purchasing an additional 438,148 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

