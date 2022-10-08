Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.