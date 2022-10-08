Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 139.23% from the company’s current price.

Tharisa Price Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.26) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £313.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.50. Tharisa has a one year low of GBX 92.75 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.08).

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.