Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 139.23% from the company’s current price.
Tharisa Price Performance
Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.26) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £313.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.50. Tharisa has a one year low of GBX 92.75 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.08).
Tharisa Company Profile
