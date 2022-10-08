The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target to $1.50

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Home Point Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $240.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

