The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Underweight”

Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $290.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $330.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.47.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $301.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.