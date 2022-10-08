The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.50

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.50 and traded as low as $16.22. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 55,283 shares.

The India Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The India Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in The India Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in The India Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The India Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

