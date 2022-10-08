The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.50

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.50 and traded as low as $16.22. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 55,283 shares.
The India Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
