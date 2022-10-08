The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,028.29

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,028.29 ($12.42) and traded as low as GBX 968.50 ($11.70). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,009 ($12.19), with a volume of 725,882 shares trading hands.

The Monks Investment Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.92.

About The Monks Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.