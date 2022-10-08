The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 5.2 %

SHW opened at $205.60 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $204.05 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

