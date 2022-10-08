THEORY (THRY) Price Down 18.1% This Week

THEORY (THRY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, THEORY has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One THEORY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. THEORY has a market capitalization of $778,300.98 and approximately $13,910.00 worth of THEORY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

THEORY Token Profile

THEORY was first traded on April 27th, 2022. THEORY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. THEORY’s official Twitter account is @thesciencedao. THEORY’s official website is thesciencedao.io. The official message board for THEORY is medium.com/@thesciencedao.

THEORY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEORY (THRY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. THEORY has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of THEORY is 0.00386868 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $154.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thesciencedao.io/.”

