Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $523.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $558.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

