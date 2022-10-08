Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up about 2.8% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. StockNews.com cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

