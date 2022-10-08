THORWallet DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,875.00 (TGT)

THORWallet DEX (TGT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One THORWallet DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THORWallet DEX has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. THORWallet DEX has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $11,875.00 worth of THORWallet DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.84 or 0.99988280 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001598 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022311 BTC.

THORWallet DEX Profile

THORWallet DEX (CRYPTO:TGT) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. THORWallet DEX’s total supply is 786,974,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,080,048 tokens. THORWallet DEX’s official website is www.thorwallet.org. THORWallet DEX’s official Twitter account is @thorwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORWallet DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORWallet DEX (TGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. THORWallet DEX has a current supply of 786,974,547.98 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of THORWallet DEX is 0.01094225 USD and is up 18.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $308,498.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thorwallet.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORWallet DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORWallet DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORWallet DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

