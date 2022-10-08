Thunder Lands (TNDR) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Lands (TNDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Thunder Lands token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Lands has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Thunder Lands has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $17,483.00 worth of Thunder Lands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Thunder Lands Profile

Thunder Lands’ genesis date was July 6th, 2022. Thunder Lands’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 849,540,037 tokens. Thunder Lands’ official Twitter account is @thunder_lands and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Lands’ official message board is medium.com/@thunder_lands. The Reddit community for Thunder Lands is https://reddit.com/r/thunderlands. Thunder Lands’ official website is tl.games.

Thunder Lands Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Lands (TNDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Thunder Lands has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thunder Lands is 0.00302043 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,883.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tl.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Lands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Lands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Lands using one of the exchanges listed above.

