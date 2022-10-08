TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Stock Price Up 33.7%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 33.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

TOD’S Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

