Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

