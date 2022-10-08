Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $238.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

