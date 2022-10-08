Truist Financial Lowers PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $28.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

