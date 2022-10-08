Truist Financial Trims OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price to $42.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEW. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.59. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.70 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 11.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

