Tulip Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.81 Million (TULIP)

Tulip Protocol (TULIP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Tulip Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00017707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tulip Protocol has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $93,205.00 worth of Tulip Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tulip Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tulip Protocol Profile

Tulip Protocol’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Tulip Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,206 tokens. The official website for Tulip Protocol is tulip.garden. Tulip Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tulipprotocol. Tulip Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tulipprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tulip Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tulip Protocol (TULIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Tulip Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 815,205.7809 in circulation. The last known price of Tulip Protocol is 3.46129237 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $90,111.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tulip.garden.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tulip Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tulip Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tulip Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

