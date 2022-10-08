Twinci (TWIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $46,676.00

Twinci (TWIN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Twinci has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Twinci token can now be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Twinci has a total market cap of $9,765.55 and $46,676.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Twinci’s genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000 tokens. The official website for Twinci is twinci.io. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Twinci’s official message board is twinci.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Twinci (TWIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Twinci has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 200,000 in circulation. The last known price of Twinci is 0.04957942 USD and is down -75.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://twinci.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twinci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Twinci should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Twinci using one of the exchanges listed above.

