Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.0332 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2,223.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,510.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00273979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00140472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00759325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00603883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00251573 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins and its circulating supply is 46,013,586 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is https://reddit.com/r/ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubiq (UBQ) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate UBQ through the process of mining. Ubiq has a current supply of 42,609,099.353966. The last known price of Ubiq is 0.03323337 USD and is up 11.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $13,542.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ubiqsmart.com/.”

