UncleMine Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (UM)

UncleMine (UM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. UncleMine has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $11,849.00 worth of UncleMine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UncleMine has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One UncleMine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

UncleMine Token Profile

UncleMine launched on October 31st, 2021. UncleMine’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. UncleMine’s official website is unclemine.org. UncleMine’s official Twitter account is @uncleminenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. UncleMine’s official message board is medium.com/@unclemine.

UncleMine Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UncleMine (UM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. UncleMine has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UncleMine is 0.00327968 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,759.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unclemine.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UncleMine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UncleMine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UncleMine using one of the exchanges listed above.

