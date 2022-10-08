Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.6% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.62. 2,875,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.61 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

