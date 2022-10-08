Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 111,563 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,412,000 after purchasing an additional 221,002 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,077,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.61 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.