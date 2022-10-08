UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,259.00 (UEDC)

UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. (UEDC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. has a total market capitalization of $270,220.65 and $13,259.00 worth of UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN.

UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. was first traded on April 21st, 2021. UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN.’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN.’s official Twitter account is @united_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN.’s official website is unitedemiratedecentralizedcoin.com.

UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. (UEDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. is 0.01510703 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $65,968.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unitedemiratedecentralizedcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

