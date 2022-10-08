Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,403.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4,067.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 99,162 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 404,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $478,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.44. 3,144,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

