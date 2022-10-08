Valencia CF Fan Token Price Tops $1.12 (VCF)

Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Valencia CF Fan Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Valencia CF Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00005806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valencia CF Fan Token has a market cap of $1.65 million and $114,069.00 worth of Valencia CF Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Valencia CF Fan Token Profile

Valencia CF Fan Token was first traded on September 14th, 2021. Valencia CF Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,475,001 tokens. Valencia CF Fan Token’s official website is socios.com. The Reddit community for Valencia CF Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. Valencia CF Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @valenciacf_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Valencia CF Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Valencia CF Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 2,486,241 in circulation. The last known price of Valencia CF Fan Token is 1.13099661 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $271,983.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valencia CF Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valencia CF Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valencia CF Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

