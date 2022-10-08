Validity (VAL) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00008097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $103,769.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00680808 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000461 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011074 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,682,746 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,069 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @validitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

